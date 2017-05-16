Windsor-Severance Library to host public meeting on new building | MyWindsorNow.com

The Windsor-Severance Library will host a second public meeting from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at 720 3rd St. on a proposed new library building.

The Clearview Library District received public input at the first meeting last month on a new building library district officials want to bring to Windsor.

According to Ann Kling, the director of the library, the second meeting will give the public another opportunity to provide input and for the library to share its ideas with the public.

Light refreshments and childcare will be provided.