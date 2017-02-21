Windsor-Severance Re-4 School Board appoints Chris Perkins as new District A school board member | MyWindsorNow.com

Find out which board member represents each district — and the boundaries of those districts — by going online to h ttp://weldre4.org .

Windsor's strong sense of community keeps drawing more people into the town and its school district.

Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District's newest board member, Chris Perkins, admits that's part of what drew him to the area. As a school board member he hopes to make it a great place for families and students for generations to come.

"I'm super excited about the opportunity," Perkins said Monday.

Across all levels of the school district, everyone seems to share the same goal of getting the best possible education for the students and serving the community, he said.

Monday night School Board President Tempy Bowman swore Perkins in as the newest member of the school board. He will serve as an appointed school board member and represent District A for about 10 months until the seat re-opens to the election process.

Perkins moved to Windsor in 2008 and he's been involved in the district as a parent and a volunteer for years. He wanted to do more, but admitted he's not cut out for fundraising or being the public face of a school initiative.

When he saw the school board had an opening, he thought he'd try to use his experience as an engineering manager to bring an analytical eye to the district. He hopes to help create a vision for the school's future that encompasses the needs of students and the growth of the district.

"I see the biggest challenge as how do we accommodate the growth, and how do we manage the school district through this challenging time," Perkins said. "(We need to) make sure we stay within the budget and timeframes because it's pretty critical to execute these programs. It's also an awesome time for growth and it's an awesome time to be able to lay the foundation for the next generations of students. Because it's once in a blue moon that opportunities come up for new schools."