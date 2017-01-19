Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District shows improvement in graduation, dropout rates | MyWindsorNow.com

The Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District saw an improvement in graduation rates last year.

The district’s four-year graduation rate in 2016 was 90.6 percent, jumping 1.2 percentage points form 2015 when the rate was 89.4 percent. The statewide four-year graduation rate in 2016 was 78.9 percent, a 1.6 percentage point improvement over 2015, according to data released Thursday by the Colorado Department of Education.

The four-year, or “on-time” graduation rate reflects the percentage of students who receive a diploma within four years of completing eighth grade.

The state also released dropout rate data. In windsor, the dropout rate was 0.5 percent in 2016, marking a slight improvement from 2015 when the rate was 0.7 percent.

Statewide, the dropout rate was 2.3 percent in 2016 and 2.5 percent in 2015.

The dropout rate reflects the percentage of all students enrolled in grades 7-12 who left school without transferring to another educational environment in a single school year, according to the Education Department.

It is calculated by dividing the number of dropouts by the total number of students in those grades.

