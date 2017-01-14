Windsor-Severance School Board seeks to fill vacancy via appointment | MyWindsorNow.com

The Board of Education of the Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District desires to appoint a qualified elector to director of District A.

Anyone interested in being considered for the appointment should call Sherry Hoffman, assistant secretary to the board, at (970) 686-8011 or go to 1020 Main St. in Windsor between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Hoffman will notify hopefuls of the necessary information required in order for the board to consider the appointment.

The term for the director seat will be served by appointment for about 10 months. At the end of the appointment period, the seat will be re-opened to the election process.

Interested parties should complete the required application by the end of the business day Jan. 31. The board will interview selected candidates for the seat following a review of all written applications. It is the goal of the board to appoint and seat a new member no later than March 10.

Minimum qualifications to be considered for a board seat are to be a registered voter and a resident of the school district for at least one year prior to Jan. 10. Hopefuls also must reside in the director district where the vacancy has occurred. Hoffman can assist in determining whether potential appointees live in a particular director district. School boards are nonpartisan in nature, and no person who has been convicted of a sexual offense against a child is eligible to serve.