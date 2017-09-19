Windsor-Severance school district sees highest state ranking on all but one school

Amy Heinsma, director of instruction for the Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District, said she doesn't remember a time when the district was not the recipient of the highest Colorado Department of Education ranking.

According to initial rankings released by the Colorado Department of Education, only Range View Elementary falls under the "improvement" level. The state has four rankings. The best is "performance," followed by "improvement," "priority improvement" and "turnaround."

The ranks are based on test scores, student academic growth and other factors.

Heinsma said the district has shared the data with principals, who will reflect with their teachers on how their schools did well and where they might improve.

In general, Heinsma said, when a school is on improvement in the Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District, it only remains on improvement for a year before moving to performance.

Kelly Johnson, principal at Range View, takes the results seriously, Heinsma said, and has already been working to develop plans for improvement over the course of this school year.

Although the district is on performance level, the Colorado Department of Education noted the low participation in the district. While it does not affect the accreditation rating, Heinsma said, it shows less than 95 percent of students participated in any of the state testing.

Officials have previously said the low participation throughout the district makes interpreting data from the Colorado Measures of Academic Success challenging.

Although the ratings are preliminary, and the district can request that the state reconsider, Heinsma said the district currently has no plans to do so.