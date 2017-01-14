Windsor-Severance school district to host information, registration nights for parents of incoming kindergarten students in February | MyWindsorNow.com

Windsor-Severance school district to host information, registration nights for parents of incoming kindergarten students in February
January 14, 2017
Information and registration nights
Range View Elementary:
Info night: 6-7 p.m. Feb. 15
Registration night: 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 23
Grandview Elementary:
Info night: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 15
Registration night: 4:30-6 p.m. Feb. 21
Tozer Primary:
Info night: 6-6:30 p.m. Feb. 9
Registration night: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Feb. 21
Skyview Elementary:
Info night: 6 p.m. Feb. 9
Registration night: 5-6:30 p.m. Feb. 21
The Windsor-Severance Re-4 school district will be hosting information and registration nights for families with an incoming Kindergarten student for the 2017-18 school year in February.
All meetings will be hosted at the potential student’s boundary school. Parents will meet with teachers and learn about kindergarten programs, full-time options, schedules and lunches, among other topics.
Incoming students need to be 5 years old on or before Aug. 15 in order to register. Parents or guardians should bring children’s birth certificates and immunization records.
For more information, call the appropriate boundary school.