Windsor-Severance school district to host information, registration nights for parents of incoming kindergarten students in February | MyWindsorNow.com

The Windsor-Severance Re-4 school district will be hosting information and registration nights for families with an incoming Kindergarten student for the 2017-18 school year in February.

All meetings will be hosted at the potential student’s boundary school. Parents will meet with teachers and learn about kindergarten programs, full-time options, schedules and lunches, among other topics.

Incoming students need to be 5 years old on or before Aug. 15 in order to register. Parents or guardians should bring children’s birth certificates and immunization records.

For more information, call the appropriate boundary school.