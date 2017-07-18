Windsor-Severance School District to offer free developmental screening | MyWindsorNow.com

Windsor-Severance School District to offer free developmental screening

The Windsor-Severance RE-4 School District will offer free developmental screenings for children up to 5 years old.

The screenings provide developmental information to families, help determine eligibility for the Colorado Preschool Program and identify preschoolers who may need further testing to determine if they require special education services, according to a news release from the school district.

The screenings include a check of vision and hearing and an assessment of developmental and speech/language skills, according to the release.

The dates for this and next year's screenings are:

 Aug. 28

 Oct. 30

 Jan. 22

 March 26

According to the release, the screenings are open to parents interested in learning more about their child's developmental skills, even if the child will not be entered into preschool in the fall.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (970) 686-8010.