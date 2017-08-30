Windsor softball team defeats Roosevelt

Softball

Windsor 10, Roosevelt 0, 5 innings: In Windsor, Wizards sophomore pitcher Tiana Spangler tossed a one-hit shutout, allowing one walk and striking out two.

Leading 2-0, Windsor (1-1 4A Tri-Valley, 2-1 overall) blew the game open with three runs in each the third and fourth innings.

Wizards senior Janae Cameron went 1 for 2 at the plate with a game-high three RBI. Fellow senior Michaela Moran added three hits and a RBI.

Roosevelt fell to 0-3, 0-3.

“Windsor came and played aggressive softball today and it showed on the final score We failed to get anything going with the bats today,” Rough Riders coach Vince Moreno said.

Recommended Stories For You

RHS 000 00 — 0 3 0

WHS 113 32 — 10 11 0

RHS — Jordan Young (L, 4H, 5ER, 3BB, 1SO), Madison Rosenthal (3rd, 7H, 5ER, 2BB, 3SO).

WHS — Tiana Spangler (W, 1-1, 1H, 0ER, 1BB, 2SO). 2B – Tucker Pebley; 3B – Janae Cameron, Taylor Couch; RBI – Janae Cameron 3, Pebley 2, Carryn Leto, Michaela Moran.