Windsor Starbucks schedules grand opening on Saturday | MyWindsorNow.com

Windsor Starbucks schedules grand opening on Saturday

The new Windsor Starbucks will have an official grand opening from 1-3 p.m. Saturday.

The store at 1570 Main St. initially opened May 22. The 2,200-square-foot building is the first stand-alone Starbucks in Windsor.

"The new store offers many places to sit and enjoy coffee with a friend or hold a business meeting," said Chelsey Fairchild, store manager, in a press release. "We are so excited to be apart of the community and cannot wait to celebrate with the town."

The grand opening will include brief remarks by Windsor Mayor Kristie Melendez, fun activities for the young and "young at heart," according to the press release, and free samples of Nitro Cold Brew on Tap.