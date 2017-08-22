Windsor students learn about the sky during Monday’s eclipse

Monday’s solar eclipse was viewed by students and residents across Windsor. To learn more about the eclipse, go to eclipse2017.nasa.gov .

Icess Wieland, a second grader at Tozer Primary School, shivered as she watched the moon slowly move in front of the sun outside her school Monday morning.

"It's getting cold," she said.

She looked through a pair of eclipse glasses, holding them to her face as her teacher had instructed. A small sliver of the sun was still visible as the sky grew darker with the moon's passing in front of the sun around 11:47 a.m.

Wieland said it looked like a banana through her glasses.

“asdf sadg asdg sdg sadg sadg sdag sadg sdag sdag sadg asdg asgsadgasdg sadg asdggd dsag sadg asfasdf

"This is so amazing," she said.

Recommended Stories For You

Students gathered on the grass behind the school to watch Monday's eclipse, the first to cross the U.S. coast-to-coast in more than 100 years.

Tiffany Daley, an occupational therapist at Tozer Primary, said she was in fifth grade the last time she watched a partial eclipse. She was one of the students who helped ensure others made it across the road safely, so she was outside.

"It was so special," she said.

Daley had watched through an x-ray her friend brought to school that day, something she said no longer is recommended for safe viewing.

Tozer Primary provided eclipse glasses for all the school's students for safety. Many teachers had to remind their students to keep the glasses on and not give into the temptation to look at the sun without them.

"Woah!" many students exclaimed as they settled in to watch.

Alison Koster, a biologist who volunteers in the Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District, visited several elementary schools last week to teach students about the upcoming eclipse.

Koster organized activities, like having students hold a paper plate and a penny, and see how far away they had to be from each other for the penny to cover the plate.

"We don't get total eclipses like this very often because it's going from the west coast clear over to the east coast," she said.

Koster was 7 years old the last time she saw a total eclipse, and she said she was happy to come into the schools to teach area children about what they were about to see.

Colyn Wolfe, who teaches second grade at Tozer, continued the lessons as her class gathered around her behind the building.

She held a colander above a white piece of paper, and the shadow cast by the small holes in the strainer showed how much of the sun was covered.

"It's a circular hole, but then the moon is covering up part of that and showing a shadow inside it," she said.

"Wow, cool," her students said as they looked at the shadow.

In Windsor, the sun was about 95 percent covered, but witnesses said the darkness was like it would be with a thick cloud passing over the sun.

Other schools in the district also provided their students with glasses, and several teachers from Tozer Primary waived at the group of children outside Mountain View Elementary, across the field behind the school buildings.