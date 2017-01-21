Windsor stylist wins scholarship from Great Clips | MyWindsorNow.com

Windsor stylist wins Great Clips scholarship

Windsor hair stylist Megan Abell received a 2016 Great Scholarship from Great Clips.

Great Clips franchise owners recently awarded the scholarship to Abell, a former cosmetology student at the IBMC Greeley campus and currently a stylist at Great Clips’ Windsor salon, according to a news release from Great Clips.

Abell and thousands of other cosmetology students across North America applied for the scholarship. To be eligible, cosmetology students submitted responses to questions related to their strengths, attributes and career goals in the cosmetology industry, according to the release.

The scholarship program awards $100,000 each year to cosmetology students throughout North America, with individual awards ranging from $250 to $1,500.

Great Clips has more than 4,000 salons throughout the United States and Canada employing almost 40,000 stylists, who receive ongoing training to learn the Great Clips customer service system and advanced technical skills, according to the release.