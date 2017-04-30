Windsor swimming team places second in 12-team Loveland meet | MyWindsorNow.com

BOYS SWIMMING

LOVELAND — Windsor paced the three Weld County teams in attendance at the Mountain View Last Chance Invite, finishing second out of 12 teams with a score of 577 on Saturday.

Colby Horton led the Wizards, bringing home second-place finishes in both the 200-yard freestyle and 100 butterfly.

Erik Caffee became the 10th individual for Windsor ­— along with all three relay teams — to qualify for state, making it in the 1-meter dive.

Greeley Central was next, finishing in 11th with 136 points, led by Drake Manuello.

Manuello took home gold in the 100 backstroke and added a third-place finish in the 200 IM.

Valley brought up the rear, finishing 12th and scoring just 32 points. Sebastion Nieto picked up the Vikings top finish, a 13th-place effort in the 1-meter dive.

Team Scores — Fossil Ridge 958, Windsor 577, Broomfield 554, Monarch 552, Loveland 548, Thompson Valley 532, Silver Creek 495, Estes Park 291, Mountain View 265, Longmont 246, Greeley Central 136, Valley 32.

200-yard medley relay — Broomfield (Lierz, Hahn, Crump, Anderson) 1:37.75, Thompson Valley (Smith, Eddy, Gately, Kisch) 1:41.07; 200 freestyle — Liam Gately, TVHS, 1:46.27, Colby Horton, WHS, 1:50.36, Garrett Britt, TVHS, 1:53.64; 200 individual medley — Harrison Lierz, BHS, 1:53.27, Danny Kovac, FRHS, 1:55.07, Drake Manuello, GCHS, 1:58.79; 50 freestyle — Kris Malinin, FRHS, 22.10, Richard Dauksher, FRHS, 22.28, Jack Kisch, TVHS, 23.08; 1-meter diving — Jacon Bielmaier, EPHS, 485.75, Cooper Welsh, LHS, 479.65, Brandon Bicknell, TVHS, 466.65; 100 butterfly — Sam Ybarra, FRHS, 53.60, Colby Horton, WHS, 54.20, Kyle Mak, MHS, 54.65; 100 freestyle — Liam Gately, TVHS, 47.01, Ryan Davis, BHS, 50.27, JZ Zakanyez, MVHS, 50.70; 500 freestyle — Harrison Lierz, BHS, 4:39.10, Chris Eddy, TVHS, 4:47.16, Richard Dauksher, FRHS, 4:52.18; 200 freestyle relay — Fossil Ridge (Yoo, Houchin, Malinin, Henderson) 1:32.55, Broomfield (Hudson, Nitchoff, Hahn, Davis) 1:32.65; 100 backstroke — Drake Manuello, GCHS, 54.12, Sam Ybarra, FRHS, 54.26, Riley Miller, WHS, 55.16; 100 breaststroke — Danny Kovac, FRHS, 58.68, Chris Eddy, TVHS, 1:01.23, Danny Turner, LHS, 1:02.74; 400 freestyle relay — Broomfield (Davis, hahn, Anderson, Lierz) 3:15.65, Fossil Ridge (Henderson, Conrady, Dauksher, Kovac) 3:19.50.