Windsor to hold Drug Take Back Day

The Windsor Police Department will help residents safely dispose of prescription drugs on National Drug Take Back Day, according to a news release from the town of Windsor.

Residents can drop off expired or unused prescription drugs at the Windsor Police Department, 200 N. 11th St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 28. The service is in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration and is free to the public with no questions asked, according to the release.

The police department cannot accept needles and other sharp objects, mercury (thermometers), oxygen containers, chemotherapy/radioactive substances, pressurized canisters, or illicit drugs.

The public is encouraged to utilize the event as a safe way to dispose of medications. Past disposal methods, such as flushing medications down the toilet or throwing them in the trash, have been found to pose potential safety, health and environmental hazards.