Windsor to hold Halloween events

October has begun, and the town of Windsor will begin its Halloween-themed events Oct. 22.

According to a news release from the town of Windsor, events will include the following:

 Pumpkin Carving Workshop: 3-5 p.m. Oct. 22, Market Pavilion at Boardwalk Park, $20.

 Pumpkin Plunge: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 27, Community Recreation Center Pool, $6, pre-registration recommended.

 Windsor Ghost Stories, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 28, Art and Heritage Center, $3.

 Spooky Stories and Film Screening: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 30, Art and Heritage Center, $10.

Recommended Stories For You

Community Halloween Party: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31, Community Recreation Center, free.

For more information about the events, visit windsorgov.com/community or call (970) 674-3500. Register online at windsorgov.com/recreg.

To ensure a safe Halloween night, the Windsor Police Department released tips, courtesy of the Seattle Police Department:

For Parents of Trick-or-Treaters:

 Know your treaters' route.

 Take a flashlight.

 Be sure costumes, shoes and treat bags are safe.

 Remind kids not to enter strangers' homes or cars.

 Set rules about not eating treats until kids get home. Be sure to inspect all treats before allowing kids to eat them.

 Candy that has been opened should be thrown away. Any homemade treats or fruit should be inspected closely.

 Remember drivers have a hard time seeing people, especially at dusk.

 Never cross the street from between parked cars.

 Watch open flames from jack-o-lanterns as they can catch costumes and long wigs on fire.

 Make sure that fake knives, swords and guns are made from cardboard or other flexible materials to avoid accidental injury or, worse, have them mistaken for the real thing.

For Home Owners:

 Turn on your porch light.

 Move lit jack-o-lanterns off the porch where kids get bunched up if they are trick-or-treating in groups.

 Remove objects from your yard that might present a hazard.

 Drive slowly all evening — you never know what creature may suddenly cross your path.

 Report any suspicious or criminal activity to the police.