Windsor to hold Treasure Island Garden workshops | MyWindsorNow.com

The town of Windsor will hold free garden-themed workshops and a special Mother's Day event at the Treasure Island Demonstration Garden, according to a news release from the town.

The garden, which is open to the public, features hundreds of plants that grow in Windsor.

The first May event will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday. Janene Willey will discuss late spring weather gardening concerns, including when to plant tender plants, what to do if it snows and how to protect your plant investment from Mother Nature's unpredictable ways, according to the news release.

A Mother's Day Tour will be held from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday, and will include a tour of the garden and its spring blooms. Light refreshments will be served.

The third workshop will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday, on "Growing Dahlias in Colorado" with Weld County Master Gardener Gina Solanyk.

Volunteers maintain the garden from 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday-Thursday during the growing season. No experience is necessary, however interested volunteers are asked to attend a training session at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Treasure Island Demonstration Garden.

The Treasure Island Demonstration Garden is open for public viewing from sunrise to sunset, and is located adjacent to Laku Lake Road, along the Poudre River Trail, south of Eastman Park. Roadside parking is available via the 7th Street entrance. Most of the garden is accessible with paved surfaces.

The garden is open for private group or club tours and workshops. For more information, call the volunteers at 303-726-7634.