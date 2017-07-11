Windsor to honor outgoing town board members | MyWindsorNow.com

Windsor to honor outgoing town board members

The town of Windsor will host a reception to honor outgoing town board members Christian Morgan, the former District 2 representative, and Brenden Boudreau, District 5, at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Board Grove behind Town Hall, 301 Walnut St.

A short ceremony with light refreshments will take place in the grove, which was created to honor the service of mayors and town board members with a tree planted in each person's name, as well as an inscription of names on the stone marker at the entrance of the grove, according to a news release from the town of Windsor.

Trees for Boudreau and Morgan will be planted in spring 2018.