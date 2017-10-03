Windsor Town Board District 3 representative to hold community conversation

Windsor Town Board District 3 representatives to hold community conversation

Windsor Town Board member Ken Bennett, District 3 representative, will host a community conversation session from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Coffee House 29.

Members of the community are invited to join Bennett to discuss town of Windsor ideas, questions or comments.

Windsor residents can find their Town Board district representative by searching for their address at gis.windsorgov.com/maps and clicking "View Parcel Information."

For more information, go to windsorgov.com/townboard.