Windsor town board indefinitely postpones rezoning public hearing for proposed apartment development in southwest Windsor | MyWindsorNow.com

Windsor’s planning commission held a public hearing April 5 on the requested rezoning of 22 acres in southwest Windsor to enable the construction of 19 apartment buildings.

Windsor's town board chambers quickly emptied when officials announced they wouldn't discuss a proposal designed to enable construction of more than 400 apartments.

At the request of the developer, Eagle Crossing Development, town board officials indefinitely postponed the request to rezone 22 acres of land in southwest Windsor from Limited Industrial to High-Density Multifamily Residential.

A letter from the developer only requested the hearing be continued until "a date uncertain," said town attorney Ian McCargar. The letter didn't provide any more information as far an explanation.

"We don't know what that means," Windsor Mayor Kristie Melendez told the audience of area residents who came to the meeting because of the proposal. "However we will keep our communication open and we'll alert you as soon as we are notified of anything or receive notification if this is going to move forward."

More than 20 people had crowded into town board chambers for the scheduled public hearing on that matter that night. The town board packet contained six emails to town board members, all opposing the rezoning and the apartment buildings.

After the board removed the rezoning item from their agenda they took a brief break as most of the audience left the room.

Because the rezoning might still come back before the board — and the board would have to act in a judicial manner on the matter — the town board can't take any comment on the proposed rezoning outside of a formal public hearing, Melendez said.

"That's why when folks want to talk with you about this about this outside of the public hearing, you have to turn them down," McCargar said to the town board. "Not because you don't want to hear it, but because you can't hear it outside of a public hearing. If the public hearing is reconvened all of these people will have the opportunity to return and talk to you about their concerns."

Last week 19 people spoke out against the project at Windsor's planning commission meeting — only one person spoke in support of it, according to town documents. Most of the opposition focused on concerns including traffic, population density, decreasing home values and building heights.

At the April 5 meeting, the planning commission recommended Windsor's town board deny the rezoning request.

According to town documents the rezoning could have allowed the developer to start pursuing the construction of 19 apartment buildings — with a mix of 21-and-24 unit structures. The development would have been a part of The Brands, a development bridging Loveland and Windsor with retail and residential elements.

Windsor's comprehensive plan notes 82 percent of the town's housing is made up of single-family homes, and highlights the needs to diversify housing options in the area.