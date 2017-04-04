Windsor town board members begin moving toward appointment process for District 2 board seat | MyWindsorNow.com

For more information about the town board and to find a map of town board districts, go online to http://bit.ly/2naTBVJ .

The mayor is elected at-large for a term of four years. Board members are elected for four-year terms, one from each of six voting districts.

In the wake of Windsor Town Board member Christian Morgan announcing his upcoming resignation, officials have begun the process of finding and appointing a replacement.

Although the town board could have left the seat open until the next election — April 2018 — or started a special election process sooner, the direction to begin an appointment process came out of the discussion at Monday night's work session.

"My initial thought was we would move down that path of appointment," Mayor Kristie Melendez said Tuesday morning. "I think it was a shorter period of time (we might have left it open) but 10 months is a fairly long period of time and we've got a lot of work ahead of us."

Morgan broke the news mid March that he would resign June 5 due to time constrains that started when he became town administrator in Kersey last year. The town board formally accepted his resignation at the March 27 meeting.

Morgan was elected in 2014 to represent District 2 — which includes a section of southwest Windsor. His first term would have ended in April 2018.

Board members Paul Rennemeyer and Ken Bennett initially questioned if appointing a 10-month board member would just give a cherry-picked candidate an advantage in next year's election. However, in the end all board members agreed the advantages of having a full board — giving District 2 representation and having enough board members to prevent a tied vote — made appointment the right direction to go, Melendez said.

In a couple weeks the town staff will begin advertising the impending vacancy and asking interested resident of District 2 to submit letters of interest and applications to the town clerk. According to the schedule tentatively set out for the appointment process, officials hope to conduct candidate interviews in early June and make a formal appointment by June 12 at the latest.

If board members do appoint a District 2 resident to fill Morgan's seat, that person will serve on the board until the April 2018 election when residents can pick their own representative on the board.