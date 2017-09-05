Windsor Town Board members to hold community conversation

Town Board members to host community conversation

Windsor Town Board Members Paul Rennemeyer, District 4, and Ivan Adams, District 6, will hold a Community Conversation session from 7-8 p.m. Tuesday in the Senior Lounge of the Community Recreation Center.

Members of the community are invited to join Rennemeyer and Adams to discuss town of Windsor ideas, questions or comments, according to a news release from the town of Windsor.

Windsor residents can find their Town Board district representative by searching for their address at gis.windsorgov.com/maps and then clicking "View Parcel Information."

For more information, got to windsorgov.com/townboard.