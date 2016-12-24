Windsor town offices close for holidays | MyWindsorNow.com

Town of Windsor administrative offices — including the town hall, Community Recreation Center, and public works and police departments — will close for the holidays.

The offices are open this week, but will close for New Years at noon Friday through Jan. 2, according to a news release from the town of Windsor.

Although the recreation center administrative offices will close during those holiday dates, the facility will maintain regular business hours except for the following:

» Dec. 31: 8 a.m. to noon.

» Jan. 1: Closed.

Windsor police officers are on duty 24 hours per day, seven days per week. In the case of an emergency, dial 911 at any time of day or night, according to the release.