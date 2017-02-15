Windsor town offices will close for President’s Day | MyWindsorNow.com

Windsor administrative offices — including town hall, the Community Recreation Center, public works and the police department — will be closed Monday in observance of President’s Day.

Although the Community Recreation Center administrative offices will be closed Monday, the facility will hold regular business hours from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 250 11th St. in Windsor, according to a news release from the town.

Windsor Police officers are on duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week. In the case of an emergency, anyone can dial 911 at any time of day or night.