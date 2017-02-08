Windsor Tree Board starts taking tree sale orders | MyWindsorNow.com

Windsor’s tree board recently started accepting orders for its annual tree sale.

The sale started last week and goes through April 22, according to a news release from the town of Windsor.

This year’s sale includes 13 species of trees. New this year to the offering are the American yellowwood, lacebark elm, shumard oak and state street maple.

“Winter may be holding us in its grip, but before we know it, spring will be upon us,” said Windsor Tree Board member Bill Monroe. “Now is the time to think about any additions or changes we want to make in our landscapes. The annual tree sale is a good and economical place to start looking.”

Trees are sold on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to the release. Order forms and available tree information can be found at the front desk of the Community Recreation Center, 250 11th St., Windsor, or online at http://windsorgov.com/treesale.

Completed forms can be returned to the recreation center’s front desk, along with a landscape permit, proof of residency and payment.

Orders can be picked up from 10 a.m. to noon April 22, at 630 Ash Street. Leftover trees can also be purchased at the pick-up event.

For questions or more information, contact Ken Kawamura, town forester and Tree Board staff liaison, at kkawamura@windsorgov.com or (970) 674-2440.