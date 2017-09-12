Windsor Tree Board to hold walking tour of trees

Windsor Tree Board to host walking tour of trees

The Windsor Tree Board will host a walking tour of trees at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at Main Park, 300 Locust St.

Attendees are asked to meet at the gazebo in the center of the park and to wear comfortable shoes, bring water and dress accordingly for the weather, according to the town website.

The event is free and open to the public.

The Windsor Tree Board works to educate the community about the importance and benefits of trees as they relate to a sustainable landscape, according to the website.

For more information, contact the Town of Windsor Forestry Department at (970) 674-2440.

— Emily Wenger