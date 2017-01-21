Windsor water rates increase, officials release first Water Report | MyWindsorNow.com

New water rates

Windsor’s new water rates and tiers for single-family residential accounts are as follows:

» First Tier Usage Charge — per 1,000 gallons: $3.86 for up to 16,000 gallons per month. It was previously $3.73.

» 2nd Tier Usage Charge — per 1,000 gallons: $5.76 for up to 16,001 through 22,500 gallons per month. It was previously $5.56.

» 3rd Tier Usage Charge — per 1,000 gallons: $8.58 for use over 22,500 gallons per month. It was previously 8.29.

For questions or more information, call (970) 674-2400.