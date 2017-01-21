Windsor water rates increase, officials release first Water Report | MyWindsorNow.com

Windsor water rates increase, officials release first Water Report
January 21, 2017
New water rates
Windsor’s new water rates and tiers for single-family residential accounts are as follows:
» First Tier Usage Charge — per 1,000 gallons: $3.86 for up to 16,000 gallons per month. It was previously $3.73.
» 2nd Tier Usage Charge — per 1,000 gallons: $5.76 for up to 16,001 through 22,500 gallons per month. It was previously $5.56.
» 3rd Tier Usage Charge — per 1,000 gallons: $8.58 for use over 22,500 gallons per month. It was previously 8.29.
For questions or more information, call (970) 674-2400.
An approximately 3.5 percent increase in Windsor’s water rates went into effect at the start of January in order keep up with the increasing cost from the town’s water suppliers.
“We strive to balance customer affordability with responsible fiscal management,” said Finance Director Dean Moyer. “Town Board carefully reviewed the recommendations of the Water and Sewer Board, data from the 2016 Water Rate Study, and financial analysis, and, ultimately, decided to increase rates.”
The updated rates will start with the meter reads this month and be reflected on the billing statement received by water utility customers in February, according to a news release from the town of Windsor
Water Report
Town officials also released the municipality’s first Water Report Jan. 9.
The report provides a snapshot of Windsor’s water past, present and future, and was created as part of the town’s 2016-18 Strategic Plan efforts.
“Water is a finite resource,” said Dennis Wagner, director of engineering. “One initiative in the 2016-18 Strategic Plan is to develop a water plan with the goal of becoming water independent.”
“This report helps us — the community — to better understand the complexities of water resources in the town of Windsor,” he said.
The full report can be found on the Town of Windsor’s website, windsorgov.com/water.