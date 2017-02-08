Windsor will hold competitive youth baseball tryouts | MyWindsorNow.com

The 11AA Windsor RMSP NightHawks, a competitive youth baseball team, need additional players for the upcoming 2017 baseball season and will hold tryouts 1 p.m. Saturday at Chimney Park, 200 E. Chestnut St.

The team is looking for 10 and 11 year-old players — who will be that age April 30 — to join.

The tryout is free, but participants must register at http://windsorgov.com/recreg. Click on ‘Youth Sports’ and search for activity number 113800, according to a news release from the town of Windsor.

A make-up tryout session will take place 1 p.m. Feb. 25 at Chimney Park.

The NightHawks, in conjunction with the Windsor Parks, Recreation and Culture Department, will participate in the Longmont Baseball League. The league runs from April through June with possible tournaments in July. Teams average 14 to 16 league games and play in three to four tournaments.

For more information, contact Recreation Supervisor Bobby Warner at (970) 674-3500.