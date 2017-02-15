Windsor will hold Lakeview Cemetery clean up March 1 | MyWindsorNow.com

Windsor officials will begin the Lakeview Cemetery decoration clean up March 1.

To help maintain Lakeview Cemetery’s beauty, officials ask owners to remove burial site decorations by Feb. 28, according to a newsrelease from the town of Windsor. Cemetery staff will dispose of any items not removed by March 1.

The public is invited to place decorations at burial sites within the cemetery’s parameters, which allow for proper grounds maintenance:

» The placement of any perennial, shrub, evergreen, trees or rose bush is prohibited. The town reserves the right to remove any overgrown or unapproved plantings.

» Sprays and wreaths made from fresh-cut flowers are allowed, but will be removed within two weeks or, in the cemetery technician’s opinion, when they become unsightly or detrimental.

» Artificial sprays and wreaths are allowed from May 1 through June 20, as well as Dec. 1 through March 1. The cemetery technician will remove all artificial sprays and wreaths when they become unsightly.

» The town is not liable for lots, misplaced or broken flower vases, or for damage done by the elements, thieves, vandals or by causes beyond its control.

» The town reserves the right to regulate the method of decorating lots and has the right to remove any decoration so that a uniform beauty may be maintained.

Gravesite decoration regulations are posted at the cemetery and on the town website at http://windsorgov.com/cemetery.

For more information about Lakeview Cemetery contact the Town of Windsor at (970) 674-2400 or http://windsorgov.com/cemetery.