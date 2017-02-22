Windsor wins first-round playoff matchup heading into tough draw against Class 4A boys basketball second seed Pueblo South | MyWindsorNow.com

Sure, the Windsor boys basketball team still has a ways to go to replicate last year's postseason run.

But, of course, the Wizards can't get to the final 8 if they don't get past the round of 48.

Windsor, seeded 34 of 48 Class 4A boys basketball postseason qualifiers, erased a modest late-game deficit to beat No. 31 Steamboat Springs 51-47 in the state tournament's first round Wednesday.

"We really locked in defensively," said Wizards first-year head coach Jonathan Rakiecki of his team's 14-7 fourth quarter. "We challenged our guys to really pressure the ball without fouling."

The next task for the Wizards (12-12) will be a much steeper one as they travel south to take on No. 2 Pueblo South (17-6) at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Last year, Windsor made it to the final 8 with a senior-laden squad.

This year, younger and less experienced, the Wizards have tried to find their way

Windsor comes into its game against the Colts on Saturday with a three-game win streak, tying its large win streak of the season.

Pueblo South has won seven in a row, receiving a bye in the first round of the playoffs.

"I think we're gong to have to come out and believe it before we see it," Rakiecki said. "It's starts before we even walk on the court. We have to believe we can compete."

Senior Jake Hammond and junior Kirk Relford lead the Wizards, averaging 13.9 and 13.7 points per game, respectively. Hammond also leads Windsor in assists with 3.6, and junior Tyler Mcginnis chips in with 12 points and a team-high 5.5 rebounds.

Hammond had team-highs of 13 points and four assists Wednesday. Senior Corte Tapia and Mcginnis scored 11 points apiece.

WHS — Jake Hammond 3 7-11 13, Corte Tapia 5 0-0 11, Tyler Mcginnis 3 5-6 11, Kirk Relford 2 1-2 7, Nate Huntsman 1 2-2 4, Andy Evans 1 0-0 3, Brayden Pedersen 1 0-0 2, Brennen Seyboldt 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 15-21 51

3-point field goals — WHS 4 (Relford 2, Evans, Tapia).

Total fouls — WHS 11.