Windsor winter sports preview: Girls Swim and Dive | MyWindsorNow.com

COACH:

Mandy Schneider, seven seasons

THIS PAST YEAR:

This past season, the team won all of its conference meets and placed seventh in the state. Coach Schneider anticipates another successful season this year.

KEY PLAYERS:

Schneider said she has 54 talented swimmers and divers this year.

One key swimmer to look out for is senior Morgan Friesen, a breast stroke swimmer who recently signed on to swim for the University of Louisville after she graduates. She has placed at state every year.

Schneider said other swimmers and divers to watch out for this year are juniors Erin Eccleston and Hunter Waterman and sophomore Jocelyn Peterson.

SEASON OUTLOOK:

Schneider said this year should be a promising one.

“This is probably one of the strongest years that we’ll have, because we not only have that great group of girls but we have a lot of girls that are fast at all four major strokes,” Schneider said.

She anticipates the Jan. 5 meet against Eaton and Holyoke will be one of the best to compete in this year, as Eaton is always one of the team’s strongest competitors.