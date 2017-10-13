Windsor Wizards Roundup for Oct. 13: Windsor qualifiers stay alive in 4A boys state tennis tournament

Pueblo — Windsor's No. 4 doubles team of Kenneth Blake and Kaden Henry will patiently wait to learn their fate, as will No. 3 singles player Blake Pendleton after the first day of the Class 4A Boys Tennis Championships on Thursday at Pueblo City Park.

Blake and Henry won their first-round match, 6-4, 1-6, 7-5, against Pueblo West's Brendan Bradfield and Caydon Branine. They lost in the quarterfinals to Cheyenne Mountain's Bennett Ziegler and Carver Ward, 6-1, 6-4.

If Ziegler and Ward win their semifinals match today, Blake and Henry (11-3) will re-enter the bracket and have the chance to play back to a third-place match.

A playback possibility also exists for Pendleton (11-2), a senior, who lost 6-0, 6-2, to Kent Denver junior Sam Nassif in the first round. Nassif won in the quarterfinals to keep Pendleton's hopes alive.

Meanwhile, Windsor's No. 2 doubles team of senior Kieran Joe and sophomore Peyton Shewmon (10-4) saw its season end.

They lost 6-3, 7-5, to George Washington's Cousteau Reinig and Jaeson Chin in the first round.

Chin and Reinig lost in the quarterfinals, ending Shewmon and Joe's season.

Colorado Academy and Kent Denver are tied atop the team standings with 21 points. The tournament continues today and wraps up Saturday.

Volleyball

Windsor 3, Skyline 0: In Longmont, the Wizards breezed through a 4A Tri-Valley Conference match, winning their sixth consecutive match.

Windsor improved to 10-1 in conference, 11-5 overall.

Sophomore setter Ellie Garrett led the way with team-highs of 20 assists, five aces and five digs.

WHS 25 25 25

SHS 13 12 10

WHS — Kills: Hollie Hoffman 6, Ally Kennis 6, Rylee Greiman 5, Gabbie Hertzke 4; Assists: Ellie Garrett 20; Aces: Garrett 5, Heath 3, Hoffman 3, Greiman, Hertzke, Kennis; Blocks: Greiman 3, Hoffman 2, Garrett, Heath, Kennis; Digs: Garrett 5, Hoffman 5, Heath 4.