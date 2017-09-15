Windsor woman announces candidacy for vacant town board seat

Carrie Ann Lucas has announced her intention to run for the District 5 seat on the Windsor Town Board, which was vacated by Brenden Boudreau earlier this year.

Although the election will be in spring 2018, Lucas said in a news release she is beginning her campaign at a kick-off event at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 at 621 Locust St.

In the release, Lucas said she hopes to advocate for residents and businesses on the board.

"The primary job of a town board member is to be an advocate for residents," said Lucas in the release. "I will prioritize engagement with residents and businesses alike."

Lucas said she sees traffic congestion as an increasing issue for the town.

"As I commute to work each day, I too experience increasing traffic congestion in and around town," she said in the release. "The solution is complex, requiring cooperation among communities, counties, and the state, along with developers, residents, and businesses."

Public transportation is another issue Lucas said she hopes to bring to the attention of the board.

"As a disabled person who doesn't drive, I know the importance of having transit to allow residents to go to work, shop, socialize, and attend medical appointments," she pointed out. "Transit is necessary for people of all ages and abilities, from commuters, to seniors, to teens trying to get to work. As the community grows, we must partner with federal and state agencies to develop transit options for our residents."