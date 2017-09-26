Windsor woman to offer “retro” life skills classes

The Savvy Sparkplug, a new business in Windsor that provides life skills lessons, will hold a class, Fitted Sheets and Sparkly Drinks, from 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6. Wine, snacks and a lesson in “domestic folklore” will be offered, according to the business. The location will be announced after registrations have been made. For more information, go to http://www.thesavvysparkplug.com .

Hayley Corio is a teacher at her core, but she has never felt she fully fits in the classrooms.

With her "unicorn hair," — as her students have called her blonde hair highlighted with pastel pinks and blues — and tattoos, Corio has always felt like a rebel. Now, she hopes to teach other young rebels life skills.

Corio has started a new business, The Savvy Sparkplug, with classes geared toward children and young adults. The classes will focus on a variety of skills, she said, from changing a tire to folding a fitted sheet.

"One in five kids graduate high school and can't boil an egg," she said. "It's about life survival."

As a mother of four, Corio said she knows how it feels to work full-time and come home to find chores needing to be done. Through her classes, she wants to help youth in the community learn how to help out around the house, and know how to do the same when they move out on their own.

"Mom's happy, the kids have skills, everybody's happy and everybody wins," she said.

As a substitute teacher in the Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District, Corio said she has been getting to know children, parents and teachers, and looks forward to working with them in teaching relevant, basic life skills.

She chose to name her business The Savvy Sparkplug to be both "retro," she said, and to reference the power of a sparkplug.

"A sparkplug takes energy and explodes it into something bigger," Corio said.

Corio said she hopes the students who go through her classes do the same, spreading their knowledge of how to fold a fitted sheet and plunge a toilet, to help current and future generations retain such skills.

Corio has 12 different classes planned, each geared toward a different age group. Seven of those, she said, will soon be taught at the Community Recreation Center.

Planning lessons comes naturally, Corio said, because she has a masters degree in education and has experience creating a curriculum.

With skills gained in the classes, Corio wants to help children in the community be prepared for job interviews, in addition to daily life.

"If I was hiring and I went to shake their hand and gave me the dead fish that's done," she said. "I think it…ups your self-esteem if you know how to walk in a room and shake someone's hand."

She also hopes to make the lessons fun for her students. Working with local breweries, she hopes to do classes where young adults can have a beer and learn about etiquette.

"Why not make it fun, where you get a beer and go home with a skill," she said.

Corio can also teach in-home lessons, where she would work with parents and children to make sure their needs have been met.

Although she does not have a permanent location yet, Corio hopes to find on in the downtown area. Until then, many of her classes will be "pop-up," she said, in various locations.

"I want to make a difference here in my community," she said. "Then, hopefully, it'll spread."