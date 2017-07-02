Windsor woman wins Miss Rodeo Colorado; Gilcrest woman takes second runner up | MyWindsorNow.com

A 22-year-old Windsor woman has been named 2018 Miss Rodeo Colorado.

Alex Hyland took home the crown after winning the horsemanship, speech and appearance awards during a four-day pageant at the Greeley Stampede. Pageant organizers announced her victory Sunday night in a news release.

Sara Bishop of Longmont was first runner-up and the winner of the personality and spirit awards. Gilcrest resident Kirsten Peterson was second runner up and won the congeniality award.

Hyland is the daughter of Peter and Nancy Hyland of Windsor. She recently graduated from Colorado State University-Pueblo with a degree in mass communications, and she plans to work in the rodeo industry.

While in college, she served as the director of external affairs for the Associated Students' Government, served as president and competed for the rodeo team, and was a multiple dean's list honoree and scholarship recipient. Her passions for rodeo and agriculture come from her involvement in 4-H and FFA, serving as the 2012 Rooftop Rodeo Queen and being raised on a ranch, according to the news release.

Hyland is no stranger to rodeo queen competitions. She previously served as the Greeley Saddle Club Princess when she was 12 years old, then the Greeley Saddle Club Queen in 2010, and the Rooftop Rodeo Queen in 2012.

Even her first competition, she said, changed her goals and helped her discover a calling.

"Back then I was a shy, huge tomboy, little girl, and rodeo queening really helped bring out my personality and really helped with my confidence," she said.

Peterson, for her part, hadn't competed in the pageant for the past two years because she was establishing herself as a special education teacher at Highland High School in Ault. Now 24, she was competing in her last year of eligibility as a candidate.