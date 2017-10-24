Windsor women to hold free spa day for women touched by cancer

Women to hold free spa day for women touched by cancer

A Windsor woman has organized a free spa day for women who have been or are being affected by cancer from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, at 1190 West Ash St.

Robina McWilliams, the owner of Ekte Holistic Med Spa, and other local women will offer facials, massages, scalp treatments, reflexology, makeovers, food and friendship, according to a news release from McWilliams.

She began the event eight or nine years ago, hoping to help women who have been touched by cancer in any way be pampered for a day. The event is held the first Sunday of November each year.

Area women who are massage therapists, aestheticians, manicurists and in other spa and wellness industries wanting to volunteer are welcome, McWilliams said.

To volunteer services, or for more information, call (970) 674-9556 or email robina@lpbroadband.net.