Windsor wrestling drops competitive dual to Class 5A No. 1 Pomona | MyWindsorNow.com

The term “heavyweight fight” is tossed around far too often in sports, brought up any time two good teams play a close game, and in situations that often don’t fit the definition of either word.

But Wednesday night’s wrestling dual between Windsor and Pomona — a 40-32 Pomona win — was a heavyweight fight figuratively and literally.

First, by actual weight — the competing wrestlers weighed a combined 3,580 pounds. Second, because the Wizards and Panthers are two of the top teams in the state. Pomona is the top-ranked team in 5A and the defending state champions in that class; Windsor is ranked No. 4 in 4A.

In five matches, both wrestlers were ranked by On The Mat, and three were top-10 matchups.

“It doesn’t matter, rankings and things like that,” Windsor coach Monte Trusty said. “We always go into a match thinking we’re gonna win.”

The Wizards may not have won, but they were competitive throughout, as only two matches weren’t closely contested. Neither team was at full strength, so Windsor’s entire team had to wrestle up a weight class. The Wizards even called a wrestler up from junior varsity.

“We had to extend our team to get a full lineup out there,” Trusty said. “Our guys have a lot of heart. They got after it.”

The night got off to a good start for the Wizards when Dominik Serrano beat Brandan Taylor 10-2 in the 126-pound match. Windsor led 16-6 after the 145-pound match, when Chris Sandoval, who’s ranked No. 1 in the state at his normal 132 pounds, pinned Angelo Hernandez in 3 minutes, 6 seconds.

Pomona took over from there. Xavier Herrera, ranked No. 7 at 152 pounds, won the night’s only major decision when he beat Josh Willis 20-3. The Panthers took the lead on the night’s other lopsided match, at 170 pounds between Pomona’s Nolan Krone and Windsor’s Dalton Brummer.

Krone is ranked No. 3 at his weight. Brummer was a call-up from junior varsity. Krone pinned him in just 37 seconds, giving Pomona a 21-16 lead that it wouldn’t give up.

“Those guys (Pomona) were some monsters,” Trusty said. “That (we wrestled them so well) alone is huge in my book.”

The Wizards picked up one more win, a physical victory by Josh Grasmick over Doug Mills at 195 pounds. No wrestler scored points in the first period, then with 1 minute, 12 seconds left in the second period Grasmick trapped Mills on his side and rode him for three more points. He did the exact same thing in the third round for a 10-1 victory.

Windsor’s Victor Bravo nearly pulled off a stunning comeback in the 285-pound match against Brandon Micale, but an injury forced him out just as he’d captured the momentum. Micale took an 8-3 lead with a series of thudding takedowns, but Bravo pulled within 10-7 with some escapes and a takedown at the end of the second period.

With 56 seconds left the third, Bravo took Micale down, then Micale quickly reversed Bravo onto his side. Bravo was in immediate pain, clutching his right shoulder. He used almost all of his injury time, then rolled his shoulder a few times and continued with the match.

Eleven seconds later, though, Bravo escaped a takedown and immediately grabbed his shoulder again, in obvious pain. He used the rest of his injury time and was forced to leave the match.

“He’s gonna be sore,” Trusty said, though there was no more information on the extent or nature of Bravo’s injury at the time.

The Wizards needed to win that match if they were to take the dual; they lost the final match, the 106-pounder, on a 10-2 decision.

“We love wrestling these guys,” Trusty said. “I’ll take that any day over blowing a team out 60-0.”

106 pounds — Salvador Gutierrez (PHS) dec. Boden Baker, 10-2; 113 — Will Vombaur (WHS) won by forfeit; 120 — Braden Peninger (W) won by forfeit; 126 — Dominik Serrano (W) dec. Brandan Taylor, 10-2; 132 — Theorius Robison (P) pinned Dylan Wood, 1:37; 138 — Cody Eaton (W) pinned Jace Wytulka, 4:25; 145 — Chris Sandoval (W) pinned Angelo Hernandez, 3:06; 152 — Xavier Herrera (P) maj. dec. Josh Willis, 20-3; 160 — Jason Romero (P) dec. Tyler Grasmick, 11-3; 170 — Nolan Krone (P) pinned Dalton Brummer, 0:37; 182 — Uriah Vigil (P) dec. Caleb Willis, 5-2; 195 — Josh Grasmick (W) dec. Doug Mills, 10-1; 220 — Angelo Arellano (P) won by forfeit; 285 — Brandon Micale (P) won by injury time over Victor Bravo.