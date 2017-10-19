Windsor Yoga Family Grand Opening to include free yoga classes

Windsor Yoga Family, a new yoga studio in Windsor, will hold its grand opening from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, at 1520 Main St., Suite 230.

According to a news release from the studio, two free yoga classes will be offered, as well as smudging, bubbles, sidewalk chalk and refreshments following the heated and non-heated yoga classes.

The business will also be raffling off some 30 day unlimited memberships, class packages, yoga mats, water bottles, and Colorado Threads headbands, according to the release.

To reserve a spot in the free yoga classes, pre-register at http://www.windsoryogafamily.com or on the Windsor Yoga Family app.