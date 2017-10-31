Windsor Youth Recreation Football Team advances to championship

The town of Windsor's 10-year-old competitive football team has advanced to the Coal Creek Midget Football League's 2017 Division One Championship Game, according to a news release from the town of Windsor.

The following is information about the game:

Who: Windsor Wizards 10-year-old Competitive Football Team; Head Coach Calvin Johnson.

(970) 213-9234.

When: 1 p.m. Sunday.

Recommended Stories For You

Where: Centaurus High School, 10300 West South Boulder Rd., Lafayette, Colo.

What: The 10-year-old Windsor Wizards will face off against the Northern Gorillas for the championship title. Admission is $3 per person. Children 5 years old and younger are free.