Windsor’s Brush Recycling Site offers free Christmas tree recycling | MyWindsorNow.com

The town of Windsor will recycle live Christmas trees for free at the Brush Recycling Site.

The recycling site’s fees will be waived for Christmas trees with valid brush permits. Those free permits can be acquired at the site, 801 Diamond Valley Drive; Windsor Town Hall, 301 Walnut St.; or the Community Recreation Center, 250 11th St.

Trees must have neither decorations nor lights, and staff will not accept artificial trees.

The site is open from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, November through February. However, the site will open for extended hours during the holiday season:

» Dec. 26-30: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

» Dec. 31: 10 a.m. to noon.

» Jan. 1: Closed.

» Jan. 2-6: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, go to http://www.windsorgov.com/brushrecycling or call (970) 674-2400.