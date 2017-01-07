Windsor’s Coffee With the Mayor continues in 2017 starting Jan. 21 | MyWindsorNow.com

Windsor’s Coffee With the Mayor continues in 2017 starting Jan. 21

Town of Windsor official will launch the 2017 Coffee with the Mayor series starting at 7:30 a.m. Jan. 21, at Senor Jalapenos, 1039 Main St.

Windsor residents are invited to join Mayor Kristie Melendez to discuss town issues, ask questions or offer comments over coffee — which the town will provide.

Coffee with the Mayor this year will be held from 7:30-9 a.m. on the following dates at the following locations:

» Jan. 21: Senor Jalapenos, 1039 Main St.

» Feb. 18: Nana Bea’s, 430 Main St.

» March 25: Coffee House 29, 1039 Main St., Suite K

» April 15: Community Recreation Center, 250 N. 11th St.

Residents can sign up for email or text message calendar alerts at windsorgov.com/notifyme, or follow the town of Windsor on social media: Twitter and Instagram, @windsorgov or Facebook.com/windsorgov.