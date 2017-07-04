Windsor’s fall Garden in a Box sale to begin Monday | MyWindsorNow.com

Windsor's fall Garden in a Box sale to begin Monday

The town of Windsor will continue its water conservation efforts with the sale of fall "Garden In A Box" xeriscape kits beginning Monday, according to a news release from the town.

Residents can sign up for the pre-sale/wait list at conservationcenter.org to be notified when the gardens go on sale.

Similar to the spring offering, the town will partner with the Center for ReSource Conservation again to sell xeriscape garden kits that include low-water use plants, which are suited for Colorado's semi-arid climate, according to the release.

"Garden In A Box" kits will go on sale Monday at conservationcenter.org/gardens. Kits range in both plant options and price points. According to the release, seventeen kits have been reserved for the Windsor community with a $25 discount and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information about the Town of Windsor's water conservation efforts, go to windsorgov.com/waterconservation.