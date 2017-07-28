Windsor’s Kelly Arnold reappointed to Energy Impact Assistance Advisory Committee | MyWindsorNow.com

Gov. John Hickenlooper announced several boards and commissions appointments Friday, including the reappointment of Windsor Town Manager Kelly Arnold to the Energy Impact Assistance Advisory Committee.

According to a news release from the governor's office, the Energy Impact Assistance Advisory Committee reviews the existing and potential impact of the development, processing or energy conversion of mineral and fuel resources on various areas of the state.

The Committee then makes recommendations to the Department of Local Affairs to assist impacted areas.

Arnold's term will expire Aug. 24, 2021.