Windsor’s Poudre River Trail gets rerouted Friday | MyWindsorNow.com

Windsor officials will temporarily reroute a section of the Poudre River Trail between Eastman Park and County Road 13 beginning Friday to make room for a proposed oil and gas project.

The proposed oil and gas pad is currently in the permitting process and construction is slated to start on the pad site during the process, according to a news release from the town of Windsor. Upon completion of the pad, and once the permitting process is complete, a new permanent trail will be constructed to reroute the Poudre River Trail.

Officials tentatively estimate the temporary trail could be in place for up to a year stated the release. The temporary trail will be constructed from asphalt aggregate to withstand the elements.

The Poudre Trail Board and the Town of Windsor have reviewed and approved the temporary trail route and are working with the landowner to finalize the new, permanent route.

“All parties involved are working to ensure user safety and trail experience, while incorporating responsible community and energy industry development,” said Eric Lucas, director of Parks, Recreation & Culture.

For more information, contact Lucas at (970) 674-3500.