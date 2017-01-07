Winter weather safety tips from the town of Windsor | MyWindsorNow.com

Town of Windsor officials remind residents of the following tips to stay safe this winter season:

Winter Driving

» Park your vehicles in driveways. Remove vehicles from the streets so snow removal equipment can plow the area.

» Maintain a safe distance from snow removal equipment. A plow driver’s field of vision may be limited by their equipment; don’t assume they can see you. Also, don’t pass a snow plow. When trucks are plowing snow and spreading de-icing material, allow a following distance of at least 100 feet.

» Buy supplies in advance. When a storm advisory is posted for Windsor, make arrangements to get the supplies you might need before the storm hits.

» Don’t abandon your vehicle. If you get stuck, please don’t leave your vehicle stranded. Arrange for it to be towed to a safe location.

» Allow for extra distance and time to stop safely. Maintaining greater distances between vehicles helps prevent accidents. Please slow down around intersections and allow time to stop safely with the change of the traffic signal.

Winter Activities

» Dress in warm layers. Closest to your body should be a sweat-wicking layer, followed by insulation, like a fleece, and topped with a waterproof shell.

» Make sure areas most vulnerable to frostbite are covered, i.e., fingers, toes and ears.

» Familiarize yourself with the signs of hypothermia — shivering, confusion, slow heartbeat, shallow breathing.

» Remind your children that snow piles are not a play area and to stay behind sidewalks if they see a plow truck coming toward them.

» Practice extra caution as a pedestrian crossing the street. In addition to field-of-vision obstructions in winter, vehicles need extra distance to stop in snowy conditions. Make sure all vehicles have come to a complete stop before crossing the street.

For more information, visit http://www.windsorgov.com/snowplan.