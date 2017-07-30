With first day of school looming, construction crews work to finish Windsor High School | MyWindsorNow.com

When Windsor High School Assistant Principal Kevin Copher first started working at the school in 2001, it had about 800 students.

Since then, the number of students has nearly doubled, and the high school — much of which was constructed in the 1970s — is ready for some upgrades, Copher said.

Demolition and renovations at the school are moving forward as the Windsor-Severance Re-4 School District prepares for an early start.

Summer break, which is about a week and a half shorter this year than in previous years, will be over for children in the district Aug. 9.

Before that start date, the building that previously housed the Windsor High School's cafeteria and Fireside Room is expected to be completely down and tidied up.

Several of the classrooms slated for renovation in an academic wing of the building also will be ready for use by the time school starts, including health, art and world language classrooms.

"Our construction folks are working tirelessly, evenings and weekends, in order to get everything ready," Copher said.

While other classrooms are being renovated, classes will take place in modular buildings. Each modular will hold four classes, Copher said, and are about twice the size of the one currently on the corner of 11th and Main streets.

They also will be air conditioned, wireless capable, fully functional classrooms, Copher said.

Social studies classes and the classroom portion of shop classes will be the first to take place in the modular buildings.

The workshop portion of the shop class will take place in the agricultural sciences workshop.

"We're kind of teaming up in there to make that work," Copher said.

While seniors looking to take the class may be happy to know it will still happen, Copher said the school had to minimize the number of students able to take the classes to keep numbers down in the ag shop for safety reasons.

"So we have that limited to make sure that we've got good supervision and can still provide a good educational situation for kids," he said.

Meals for students also will be a little different at the start of school, as the cafeteria modular will not be delivered until a few weeks into the school year. So students will have what Copher called "grab and go" meals, rather than hot meals at the beginning of the year.

Now, as the staff members race to prepare for school to start, Copher said they are grateful for the "planning and double planning" that has led to this point.

"We're ready, and very appreciative to our community to their support," he said.