Wizards girls golf rolls to win at regional tourney | MyWindsorNow.com

Windsor cleaned up at the 4A Region 3 tournament, winning the 13-team tournament by 38 strokes and finishing with four of the top nine individuals.

Jessica Zapf fired a seven-over-par 77 to win the individual crown by six strokes. She was the picture of consistency, making eight pars and not carding anything higher than bogey. Her lone birdie came on the par-5 14th.

Brynn Ellis was next for the Wizards, finishing fourth, just one stroke off second with an 84. She also made eight pars, but four double bogeys brought her score up.

Third for the Wizards was Kinsey Smith, who finished eighth with an 88. After finishing 10-over on the front nine, she bounced back with an 8-over back to finish the day at bogey golf.

Jayden Muro was the fourth Wizard in the top 10, finishing ninth with an 89. She would have been the top placer on nine teams, and Golden was the only team with multiple finishers ahead of her. Sydney Prey finished third for the Demons with an 83, and Makena Prey brought home a fifth-place finish with an 85.

Alyson Shuman of Palisade was the other top-five placer, finishing second with a score of 83.

Evergreen brought home second as a team, finishing with a score of 376. It had three finishers in the top 12 and all four in the top 20.

The only other team to keep its team score under 400 was Golden, which finished at 387. Along with the two in the top five, it had three in the top 15.

Palisade finished fourth with a team score of 424 and Frederick finished fifth at 438.

Next up for the Wizards is the 4A Championships on May 22 and 23 at Colorado Golf Club in Erie.

Indian Tree Golf Course

Par 70

Team Scores — Windsor 338, Evergreen 376, Golden 387, Palisade 424, Frederick 438, Skyline 439, D'Evelyn 466.

Top 5 individuals — Jessica Zapf, WHS 77, Alyson Shuman, PHS 83, Sydney Prey, GHS 83, Brynn Ellis, WHS 84, Makena Prey, GHS 85.

Windsor —Jessica Zapf 77, Brynn Ellis 84, Kinsey Smith 88, Jayden Muro 89