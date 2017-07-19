Woman taken to the hospital after Wednesday morning crash in Windsor | MyWindsorNow.com

A crash Wednesday morning on Colo. 257 near Crossroads Boulevard in Windsor sent one woman to the hospital. She was later issued a citation.

Windsor Severance Fire Rescue responded to the crash about 4:15 a.m., and according to Battalion Chief Darren Jaques, shutdown the road for about an hour and a half. Colorado State Patrol responded around 4:21 a.m., and the Windsor Police Department assisted at the scene, according to the police department.

The crash was reported as a head-on collision between a 2006 Chevy pickup truck, driven by Dave Romkee, 47, and a 2006 Chevy car, driven by Deana Fidder, 21, according to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis.

According to Lewis, Fidder was transported to Medical Center of the Rockies, with what Lewis said were serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Fidder was later issued a citation related to the crash, Lewis said, but more information was not immediately available.

Both drivers were from Colorado, but Lewis said he did not know what town or city.