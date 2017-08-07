Woman who died in cell in Weld County Jail identified | MyWindsorNow.com

The woman who was found dead Sunday in her cell in Weld County Jail has been identified as Marie Elizabeth Shuler, 27, of Ft. Lupton. Deputies found her unresponsive in her cell, but the Weld County Coroner has not yet released the cause of death. Formal determination of the manner and cause of death await the completion of the autopsy report and laboratory studies, according to a Weld County news release.

The multi-agency Weld County Critical Incident Response Team has been brought to investigate the death. The Coroner's office will have no further information until the autopsy report and laboratory studies are available in about 45 days.

Shuler has a relatively minor criminal history, but was most recently in jail after an arrest for probation revocation. She had two open cases, one for criminal mischief and the other for careless driving, both misdemeanors. She was placed on probation for two years in January 2016 on a felony drug possession charge.