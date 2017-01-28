Works starts Monday on new farmers market pavilion in Boardwalk Park | MyWindsorNow.com

Works starts Monday on new farmers market pavilion in Boardwalk Park

Windsor officials hope to revive the local farmers market this summer, and will begin construction on the new Farmers Market Pavilion at Boardwalk Park on Monday.

The pavilion, designed to visually compliment the park’s existing band shell, will be built at the north end of 5th Street.

Work starts with the demolition of the former Firehouse Museum’s cement pad, according to a news release from the town of Windsor.

Officials hope to finish the structure in time to kick off the new Windsor Farmers Market in June, according the release.

The space, where an old fire department museum stood until the 2008 tornado, serves as a visual gateway to the park. If everything goes as planned, this new 84-by-50-foot structure will claim that space to become the new entryway to the park and home of the farmers market.

“As part of our commitment to provide diverse, desirable recreation and cultural opportunities in Windsor, (the) town board included the establishment of a viable downtown Farmers Market as an initiative in the 2016-18 Strategic Plan,” said Eric Lucas, Windsor’s director of parks, recreation and culture. “We’re excited to build a home for the Farmers Market while also providing another Boardwalk Park venue option for our community.”

Windsor’s parks department is finalizing its search for a contractor to manage the farmer’s market, according to the release.