Wyoming law enforcement officials: Plan ahead, drive carefully during eclipse next week

As thousands of people get ready to travel to Wyoming or nearby states for Monday's solar eclipse, law enforcement officials are warning people to drive safely and allot more travel time than usual.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol will distribute officers throughout the state — especially in the path of totality — to monitor traffic, said Sgt. Kyle McKay.

"Those officers will be out with local law enforcement agencies and federal agencies to make sure that people are getting to their destination safety," he said.

Highway Patrol officers will be out in 12-hour patrols to handle law enforcement issues statewide.

The Laramie County Sheriff's Department also will be at the ready to help if it's needed, said Capt. Linda Gesell.

"We have an emergency action plan in place, but we're not going to be doing any extra patrols," she said. "It's going to be more of a reaction to anything if it does happen."

Recommended Stories For You

To assist with traffic flow and safety, the Wyoming Highway Patrol will not be issuing any overweight permits for trucks on Aug. 20, 21 and 22.

"We understand that this may be an inconvenience to the trucking industry … but our overall goal is to make sure that everybody is safe out there on the highway," McKay said.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has issued several guidelines for motorists planning to travel for the eclipse. Those guidelines include:

» Bringing plenty of water and snacks in case of traffic backups.

» Ensuring vehicles have plenty of fuel because some stretches of Wyoming highways have long distances between gas stations.

» Not stopping or pulling off to the side of the road during the eclipse. It is illegal to park on the shoulders or in ditch areas.

» Not using the median crossings for turning around or parking. Those are reserved for authorized vehicles.

» Paying attention and not driving distracted. The highway patrol reminds people to drive defensively because there will be many people on the road who likely won't be paying attention during the eclipse.