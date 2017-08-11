Wyoming law enforcement to enforce state’s weed laws on visitors during solar eclipse | MyWindsorNow.com

Those traveling to Wyoming for a better view of the expected solar eclipse Aug. 21 will be subject to Wyoming's marijuana laws even if they are not Wyoming residents, according to the state's law enforcement.

About 250,000 people are expected to travel to the state to witness the eclipse, according to a news release from the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police. That's because the sun's total eclipse by the moon is expected to be fully visible in the state's many open spaces, according to the release. Law enforcement will be working to safely accommodate the influx of visitors.

The added enforcement comes as part of the state's There is No Debate Marijuana Community Awareness campaign, the release states, which is part of law enforcement's effort to educate people about the harms the drug causes to people and communities. More information about the campaign is available here.